CM Naveen Patnaik conferred prominent sportspersons of the State with the Biju Patnaik Awards for Sports & Bravery

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through Video Conference, presented ‘Biju Pattnaik Sports Award’ and ‘Biju Pattanayk Bravery Award’ on the occasion of National Sports Day. He congratulated the award winners and spoke about the initiatives of the State for making Odisha a Global Centre of Sports.

Chief Minister further said that the World is going through a great crisis due to the Covid pandemic. The importance of sports and fitness has once again been highlighted by this pandemic. We wish to further promote sports to enhance the physical and mental health of our citizens in the State. More than the medals, sports and fitness activities should become a way of life in our society, he added.

Chief Minister remembered legendary leader Biju Babu as a great sports person who promoted sports all along his life and said that our focus is on the development of sports infrastructure and coaching facilities at grass root level. We are going to host yet another edition of Hockey World Cup in 2023, he said.

