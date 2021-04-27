Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik condoles death of Eminent litterateur Manoj Das . Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary litterateur ManojDas. Shri Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works and left a void which can never be filled. The demise of the literary doyen is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia and English literature. My thoughts and prayers with the bereaved family members, readers and followers,” condoles CM Naveen Patnaik.

Eminent litterateur Manoj Das passes away while undergoing treatment at a Nursing Home in Puducherry. He was 87.

