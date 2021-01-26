CM Naveen Patnaik called upon all to take pledge for building an empowered and prosperous Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, paid heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all. He called upon all to take pledge for building an empowered and prosperous Odisha.

Chief Minister participating in the State Level Republic Day offered tributes to the freedom fighters, soldiers and Covid warriors. Hon’ble Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal hoisted the national flag on this occasion.

Chief Minister said that diversity is the biggest strength of our country which beautifully reflects in Indian Constitution. He said that our democracy will be stronger if we work together to build consensus on issues of national importance while protecting the diversity.

Chief Minister said that we are marching ahead with determination to build a prosperous, powerful and dignified Odisha and can achieve the goal with hard work, complete dedication and cooperation of all. Hon’ble Chief Minister wished blessings of all for building a new Odisha.

Chief Minister while saying that Odisha has become a leading State in implementing various economic measures in important sectors like agriculture, industry and infrastructural development and appreciating the activities to contain Covid-19 appealed everybody to adhere to the Covid guidelines.

