CM Naveen Patnaik Boosts #InvestInOdisha with Groundbreaking, Inaugurations, and Foundation Stone Laying in #Khordha

In yet another major boost to #InvestInOdisha, CM Naveen Patnaik broke ground, laid foundation stones, and inaugurated several industrial units in #Khordha. CM inaugurated the New Food Park set up by IDCO Odisha at Khordha and laid the foundation for a new industrial park at Kalibeti.
Companies like Pepsi, Nestle, Indo Nissin, and their ancillaries will have their production units at the food park. The Industrial Park at Kalibeti will house garment manufacturing companies like EPIC, MAS Holdings, Indian Stitches and other top garment manufacturing units.
#Odisha Govt has also planned to construct large-sized hostels for the women working in the region. The construction of three such hostels will soon start at Deras, Kalibeti, and Bhuinpur.