CM Naveen Patnaik attends Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee year celebration & birth anniversary of its founder Pradyumna Bal, says New Odisha is confident and trying hard to set global standards in all its actions and endeavours

CM said that the most essential factor that works for a newspaper is the trust it creates among its readers. Reflecting the issues of society that concern all sections of society, especially the weaker section, is a critical factor that every newspaper should strive for.

Adding that the newspaper has become the voice of the voiceless, CM said, Pradyumna Bal’s journalistic ethics will continue to inspire journalists of the current & future generations. He said, the newspaper has been making great endeavours to preserve Gandhian values in society.