CM Naveen Patnaik attends Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee year celebration & birth anniversary of its founder Pradyumna Bal, says New Odisha is confident and trying hard to set global standards in all its actions and endeavours

Bhubaneswar : Attending The Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee year celebration & birth anniversary of its founder Pradyumna Bal , CM Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha has been making huge strides on the path of development and the State’s transformation is applauded across the country and the world.
Congratulating this year’s Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award winners, CM said that the New Odisha is confident and trying hard to set global standards in all its actions and endeavours. CM hoped that The Pragativadi will continue to support this great journey of the State.
CM said that the most essential factor that works for a newspaper is the trust it creates among its readers. Reflecting the issues of society that concern all sections of society, especially the weaker section, is a critical factor that every newspaper should strive for.
Adding that the newspaper has become the voice of the voiceless, CM said, Pradyumna Bal’s journalistic ethics will continue to inspire journalists of the current & future generations. He said, the newspaper has been making great endeavours to preserve Gandhian values in society.