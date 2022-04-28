CM Naveen Patnaik approves master plan for the development of the Kantila Neelmadhab Peeth with a cost ₹ Rs 100 crore

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the master plan for the development of the Kantila Neelmadhab Peeth with a cost ₹ Rs 100 crore, the project is targeted to be completed within 18 months.

The project focuses on the restoration, beautification of the temple and the provision of various facilities for the benefit of devotees. The well-developed backbone will also contribute to the economic growth of the region. The Chief Minister wishes everyone’s cooperation for its successful implementation.