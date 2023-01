Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved creation of 50 posts of Fire Service Personnel in different ranks for four airports Jharsuguda, Utkela, Rourkela & Jeypore – under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN scheme.

Besides, out 50 posts, 9 each will be deployed at Utkela & Jeypore and 16 each at Jharsuguda & Rourkela airports.