Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned a total of 663 posts for the three India Reserve Battalions in Odisha. The new posts include Deputy Commandant-1, Havildar Major-18, Havildar-23, Constable-154, Inspector (WT) -1, Sub-Inspector (WT)-2, Havildar (WT)-4, Constable (WT)-13, Head Clerk-1, Medical Officer-1, Pharmacist-2 and Staff Nurse-1.