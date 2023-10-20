Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik announced cash incentive of ₹10 lakh each for the seven para-athletes from Odisha who will participate in Asian Para Games scheduled to begin from 22nd October 2023 in China. Appreciating the efforts of the para-athletes, CM said he is proud of them.

CM said the para-athletes are a testimony to human spirit and determination. CM wished them and the entire India contingent the very best in their endeavour to bring laurels to the country.

Reigning Paralympic gold medallist, Pramod Bhagat & other elite para athletes, including Jayanti Behera (para-athletics), Soundarya Kumar Pradhan (visually impaired chess), Rakhal Kumar Sethi, V Ramesh Rao, Prafulla Kumar Khandayatray, and Pujaswini Nayak (wheelchair fencing) from #Odisha will represent the country in the sporting event.