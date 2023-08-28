Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik announced a reward of ₹25 lakh for Odisha’s javelin star, Kishore Jena, who became the first from the state to represent India at the Finals of #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Kishore showcased remarkable prowess in javelin throwing, achieving a commendable 5th-place finish. #OdishaForSports

Commending the indomitable spirit of #KishoreJena, CM said his remarkable journey & exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championships have not only brought glory to the state & nation but also inspire many athletes, for years to come. CM said, Kishore Jena’s participation in this championship not only represents a personal achievement but also showcases the sportsmanship and talent that #Odisha has to offer to the world.