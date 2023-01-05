Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik addresses 378 young officers of 2020 Civil Services batch joining various civil service cadres, says New Odisha, empowered Odisha is possible with young, techno savvy and efficient officers

Bhubaneswar : Addressing an orientation programme for new Odisha Civil Services officers, CM Naveen Patnaik said that development of Odisha has been the only objective of State Govt. CM added, to achieve this goal, Govt is working on transformation in every field under the 5T Charter.
As many as 378 young officers of 2020 Civil Services batch joined in various civil service cadres. CM said, Govt service provides a unique opportunity to serve the general public, weaker section of society. CM wished that the new recruits will fulfill people’s aspirations.
Citing that a New Odisha, empowered Odisha is possible with young, techno savvy and efficient officers, CM hoped that the new recruits will shine in the test of public service and dedicate themselves to the noble cause of serving the people.
CM said that state’s initiatives have resulted in visible transformation in many sectors and have brought Odisha to leadership position among states. CM also said, Govt is reaching out to vulnerable sections, adding that empowerment of women can bring about real transformation.
CM also launched Online Registration of Pension Adalat & Promotion Adalat to redress bottlenecks coming in the way of pension and promotion issues. The online registration system has been started in these Adalats under #5T charter to ensure hassle-free process.
