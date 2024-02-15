OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

CM Naveen inaugurates Bagchi Shri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Bagchi Shri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Bhubaneswar. The 750-bed hospital will provide quality healthcare to the people of the state at an affordable cost.

The hospital will cater to 300 patients per day with state-of-the-art radiotherapy services and ensure chemotherapy facilities for more than 150 patients. Today, Odisha has become a model for all states in terms of healthcare. The Chief Minister said that Odisha is a leader in eastern India for quality and affordable cancer treatment.
Over the past two decades, Odisha has emerged as a leading healthcare sector in eastern India. New medical colleges have been opened in different parts of the state. All healthcare sectors have been improved, starting with primary health centres. #SusthaOdisha
