CM Naveen inaugurates Bagchi Shri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Bagchi Shri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Bhubaneswar. The 750-bed hospital will provide quality healthcare to the people of the state at an affordable cost.
The hospital will cater to 300 patients per day with state-of-the-art radiotherapy services and ensure chemotherapy facilities for more than 150 patients. Today, Odisha has become a model for all states in terms of healthcare. The Chief Minister said that Odisha is a leader in eastern India for quality and affordable cancer treatment.
Over the past two decades, Odisha has emerged as a leading healthcare sector in eastern India. New medical colleges have been opened in different parts of the state. All healthcare sectors have been improved, starting with primary health centres. #SusthaOdisha