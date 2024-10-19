CM Mohan Majhi’s 2-day Mumbai Visit: Prominent Industrialists In Mumbai, Invited To Utkarsh Odisha Conference

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to propel Odisha into the industrial spotlight, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industries Minister Sampad Swain embarked on an exhilarating two-day investor meet in Mumbai.

This high-profile visit saw the CM engaging with some of the titans of industry, including JSW chief Sajjan Jindal, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, and Reliance Solar Energy Director Anant Ambani.

The Chief Minister’s discussions were nothing short of transformative, as he announced on X that the Odisha government is committed to backing JSW’s ambitious projects in the state. These include ventures into electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and a massive 32 MTPA steel project, positioning Odisha as a frontrunner in the steel and EV sectors.

In an exciting development following his meeting with Anil Agarwal, CM Majhi revealed plans for the upcoming ‘Utkarsh Odisha Conference.’ This pivotal event will showcase Odisha’s vast potential and offer special investment incentives, reinforcing its role in the ‘Purvodaya’ initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM also extended a warm invitation to Anant Ambani for the Utkarsh Odisha conference set for next year. With a keen focus on sectors like green fuel, communication, mobile networks, and solar energy, the Odisha government is rolling out the red carpet for investors. This strategic push is poised to drive Odisha’s economic growth and realize the vision of a ‘Developed Odisha,’ as enthusiastically shared by CM Majhi on X.