CM Mohan Majhi Set to Launch Multiple Projects in Balangir, Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Balangir on Saturday to lay the foundation for several projects and inaugurate others, including the Upper Lanth irrigation project, a dialysis center at Patnagarh Sub-divisional Hospital, and a National Highway. He will also open a new power house in Balangir and participate in Balangir Day celebrations.

To ensure security, 35 platoons of police and 200 officers have been deployed, with Inspector-General Himanshu Lal and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khillari overseeing arrangements. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and the local MLA will also attend.

