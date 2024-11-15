CM Mohan Majhi recalls Odisha’s maritime supremacy at the Boita Bandana ceremony in Paradeep

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Paradeep: The Odisha chief minister Mohan Charana Majhi graced the Boita Bandana ceremony being organized by the Paradip Port Authority [PPA] at Paradeep on Friday, speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that remembering the maritime memories of Boita Bandana and Baliyatra a symbolic festival is celebrated to recall Odisha’s naval trade with south East Asia, the festival is a symbol of the prosperity of naval trade of Odisha, it also highlights the rich cultural consciousness of the people of Odisha.

The sea has been a major means of strengthening India’s trade, commerce and international relations. Odisha and other coastal states of country had a long and prosperous tradition of naval commerce, apart from that those merchants also played an important role in spreading Indian art and culture abroad during that time , CM Majhi said.

The chief minister was happy to note that Paradip Port has earned the name number one major port of India, its cargo handling capacity has doubled in the last decade, and it is estimated port capacity will be enhanced to 500 million tons by 2047 another milestone getting international recognition, there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of Paradip port and increase its efficiency, union government sponsored Sagarmala program is a commendable step, the maritime India vision 2030 and Amrutkal 2047 about Rs 70 Lakh crore will invest in Indian coastal states in Ports for prosperity and port for progress program as consequence Paradip port will get its benefit for further progressing, CM said.

Chief Minister Majhi also laid the foundation stone of pipeline LPG supply project jointly ventured by PPA and BPCL and a Rs 24.89 Crore estimated three lane 500 meter bridge inside port.

Earlier ceremonial Boita Bandana Utsava was celebrated in port harbor from where 7 persons attired in Sadhavas sailed to sea in a decorated boat, chief minister Majhi flagged up the journey, in the presence of PPA chairman P L Harnad, skill and industry minister Sampad Charan Swain, MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, collector J Sonal, DIG C S Meena, senior officers and employees of PPA. [Ends]