After assuming charge at Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announced key measures to promote Odia culture. Government work will be conducted in Odia, with a commission formed for its promotion. Majhi plans to amend the Odisha Official Language Act, reconstitute Lalit Kala Akademi, establish a Translation Academy, and set up an Odia Asmita Bhawan. Efforts will also focus on heritage sites, arts, and appointing Odia teachers in high schools.