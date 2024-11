Singapore: Participated in the Odisha Industry Roundtable presented by FICCI and Enterprise Singapore, where we highlighted Odisha’s capabilities in renewable energy, petrochemicals, minerals and technology.

Our government is dedicated to making Odisha a leader in renewable energy initiatives, positioning the state for success in this vital sector.

I also invited all attendees to join the “Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025”, scheduled for January 28-29 in Bhubaneswar.