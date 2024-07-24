CM Mohan Majhi Forms Task Force For Formation Of Northern Odisha Development Council

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday formed a nine-member task force comprising MLAs and MPs from various parties for the formation of the Northern Odisha Development Council.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has formed a task force under the chairmanship of the State Minister of Housing and Urban Development to form the Northern Odisha Development Council,” read a communiqué from the CMO.

H&UD Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra has been appointed as the Chairman of the task force including eight other members—Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Government Deputy Chief Whip Gobind Chandra Das, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, Karanjia MLA Padma Charan Haiburu, Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Naik and Basudevpur MLA Ashok Kumar Das.