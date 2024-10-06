Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Majhi, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja & DGP YB Khurania to attend LWE meeting in Delhi tomorrow convened by Union Home Minister .Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the review meeting with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism affected States on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, #Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting

Five Union Ministers of Ministries closely involved with providing development support to the LWE affected States will also attend the meeting. The Deputy National Security Advisor and senior officers from Centre, States & Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also participate in the deliberations