New Delhi: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attended the celebration of ‘Odisha Festival-2024’ organized in New Delhi. The dignified presence of His Excellency the President of the country in this three-day event has greatly enhanced the pomp and grandeur of the festival. Special thanks to His Excellency the President for this. The festival is a grand celebration of Odisha’s arts, cultural traditions and heritage. The love, respect and passion of the Odia people living here for their land is proven through this program. The way you and the Ordia speakers living in other states are spreading this rich tradition even outside Odisha is definitely admirable. Our language, literature, culture, history and traditions are great. Our government has been giving priority to the protection of the Odia people since day one. To reduce the distance between the devotees and God, the government has taken extensive measures to protect the gems, opening the four gates of the temple, with a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore. A special Orthodox Ashmita Corpus fund of Rs 200 crore, Rs 72 crore to support artistes and Rs 15 crore to preserve kirtiraj has been provided. Along with this, steps have been taken like establishment of special Odia Asmita Bhawan, Odia Translation Academy. The people’s government is accelerating industrial development in the state, keeping in mind art, culture and economic development. ‘Utkarsha Odisha Conference’ is going to be organized in Bhubaneswar on 28th and 29th January – 2025. It will bring in the biggest companies of the world and create new opportunities for investment in the industrial sector in the country. For this, I myself visited Singapore and discussed with established world famous companies. In the coming days, there will be an industrial revolution in the state and Odisha will become one of the top 5 economic states in India. Yashvi Prime Minister has always given importance to the development of Odisha. He has considered Odisha as the first carriage in the development of the country’s railway. The Double Engine Government is also providing all related facilities to improve the infrastructure of the state. In the next five years, more than one lakh crore government investment will be made in Odisha in the field of infrastructure and our government is committed to make Odisha a developed and prosperous state on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the nation in 2036.