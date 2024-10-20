CM Mohan Charan Majhi outlined  Odisha’s rapid transformation into a hub for skill-driven industries at global investment roadshow in  Mumbai

Mumbai: Attending the global investment roadshow in Mumbai, CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi outlined Odisha’s rapid transformation into a hub for skill-driven industries, emphasizing sectors such as IT, textiles, renewable energy, plastic, chemicals and petrochemicals. CM’s engagements included one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists. These discussions explored potential collaborations in key sectors, solidifying Odisha’s position as a preferred investment destination for both national and international investors.

The high-profile event further advanced preparations for the marquee Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar. Building on the momentum of the Delhi roadshow, the Mumbai event attracted top industry leaders and influential business figures, who engaged in strategic discussions centered on Odisha’s burgeoning investment landscape.

Reflecting on Odisha’s growing industrial might, CM said that Odisha offers immense opportunities with its business-friendly environment, demonstrated through recognition in the BRAP 2022. With initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT, the state ensures streamlined investment processes, CM added.

CM mentioned that Odisha’s strategic location on India’s eastern coast, robust infrastructure, and access to global markets make it a hub for industrial growth. Odisha’s skilled workforce, combined with strong governance, invites investors to join a vibrant ecosystem and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025, CM added.