CM Mohan Charan Majhi demands a large port-based industrial zone in Odisha at Niti Aayog meeting

Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Charan Majhi demands a large port-based industrial zone in Odisha In the Ninth General Council meeting of Niti Aayog.

A large port-based industrial zone can be established by adopting the port-based development model to develop the 450 km long coastal area of ​​Odisha. This will make Odisha a gateway to East and Southeast Asia and a hub of communication for neighboring states.

Support is required for setting up port-based industrial zones in areas near the ports of Dhamra and Gopalpur. In view of the development of greenfield ports at Astarang, Palur, Bahuda, and Subanarekha, it has demanded to arrange for transfer of about 4,300 acres of saline land in Ganjam district under the Central Government to the State Government.

Odisha has emerged as a pioneer in disaster management,demonstrating remarkable resilience. Financial support of the Central Government needed for creation of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in power, telecom sectors & coastal saline embankments says CM Mohan Majhi at NITI meet.

To ensure financial inclusion, the Government of India needs to develop more number of commercial branches (banks) ATMs and telecom infrastructure in underserved panchayats.

Odisha’s rail density is low compared to the national average. The Government of India has demanded to provide necessary support for increasing rail density and infrastructure development in Odisha.

With more than 33% forest cover, Odisha’s contribution to environmental protection is significant. But it often hampers development projects which directly hampers the economic progress of the country. The cooperation of the Central Government is sought for its permanent solution and remedy.

Requested to make Odisha a semiconductor hub along with FDI system to provide necessary state-of-the-art technology.

Our goal is to build a developed Odisha with the joint cooperation of the Central and State Governments.