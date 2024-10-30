Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended the program organized on the occasion of Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day and National Disaster Reduction Day at Rabindra Mandapam, Bhubaneswar. Honored individuals for outstanding contribution in the field of disaster management.

Today we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Great Depression. The state has faced several natural calamities in recent times. We have learned a lot from this and have been able and successful to weather the current storm with great success. We have achieved the goal of ‘Zero Casualty’ through innovative technologies, pre-preparedness, and everyone’s cooperation. The storm ‘Dana’ has been successfully dealt with by everyone’s joint efforts. The efforts of individuals like Sister Shivani have inspired us all.