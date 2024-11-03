CM Majhi to Leave for Singapore on a 3-Day Visit

Bhubaneswar: On November 18, Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi is expected to travel to Singapore for three days.

CM Majhi will reportedly have talks with overseas businessmen in an effort to attract investments to Odisha.

The Chief Minister will conduct a road tour and attend multiple rounds of talks with foreign investors during his visit to Singapore.

He is scheduled to travel to Singapore for the 2025 Utkarsh Odisha-Make-in-Odisha Conclave. Senior state government officials including Industries Minister Sampad Swain will accompany him on this tour.

On January 28 and 29, the Utkarsh Odisha-Make-in-Odisha Conclave-2025 will take place in Bhubaneswar.