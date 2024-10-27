CM Majhi is currently assessing the damages caused by Cyclone Dana; instructs officials to submit their assessment report by November 2nd

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted a thorough review of the damages caused by Cyclone Dana during a meeting at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday. He instructed the concerned officials to submit an assessment report by November 2 to facilitate immediate assistance to those affected.

The Chief Minister personally visited the affected areas via helicopter on Sunday afternoon to assess the situation and oversee the ongoing restoration efforts later in the evening.

Assuring the public that the flood threat has subsided, Chief Minister Majhi noted that the Budhabalang river, previously above the danger mark, has now receded below it. The water level, which had reached 8.13 meters, currently stands at 7.20 meters.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by uprooted trees damaging homes in various locations, the Chief Minister commended the swift response of the Fire Services department, which received approximately 6,000 distress calls and promptly addressed each one.

Expressing gratitude towards the Government of India for its support during the cyclone response, Chief Minister Majhi specifically thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister for dispatching adequate NDRF teams to assist in rescue operations, ultimately saving lives.

The review meeting was attended by key officials including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Special Relief Commissioner Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Director General of Police YB Khurania, and Principal Secretaries from various departments.