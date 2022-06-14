Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann LAUNCHES ONLINE DRIVING LICENSE PORTAL WWW.SARATHI.PARIVAHAN.GOV.IN FOR PEOPLE

New Delhi :Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the online driving license facility for the people thereby facilitating the citizens to get learner’s driving license on a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or laptop.

“This is a revolutionary decision which will save the time, money and energy of the people desirous of getting learner’s driving license in the comfort of their homes round the clock“ the Chief Minister announced while launching www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government has taken this path breaking initiative to facilitate the people and check the corruption. He said that with the launch of this facility the people will not have to now face any sort of inconvenience after going to RTA offices/ tracks. However, Bhagwant Mann said that now they will be able to get the learner’s driving license just at a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or phone while sitting at their home 24X7. He said that apart from this if people desire they can apply their licenses at Suvidha centre too.

The Chief Minister said that an applicant can apply the learner’s driving license while uploading their Adhaar card after which he can appear in the online learning license test. He said that after clearing the online test an applicant can download the license and take its print. Bhagwant Mann said that this will help in saving the precious time of people who earlier have to stand in long queues for getting their license.

The Chief Minister said that in the year 2021-22, driving license was issued to 5.21 lakh applicants. So, he said that with the launch of this online facility more than 5 lakh applicants will get their licenses in a smooth and hassle free manner without even going to the RTA offices. Bhagwant Mann further said that the state government is committed for well-being of the people by providing them best citizen centric services adding that more such facilities will be launched in coming days.