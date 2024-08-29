CM-KISAN Yojana is set to be launched in Odisha: Deputy CM KV Singh Deo

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo today informed the House that Small & Marginal Farmers will soon get ₹4000 assistance in 2 installments on Akshya Tritiya & Nuakhai. Landless people to get ₹12,500 in a year in 3 instalments (5K+5K+2.5K)

CM-KISAN Yojana is set to be launched in Odisha, ensuring that all eligible farmers will be incorporated into the program. Under this scheme, eligible farmers will receive an annual sum of Rs 4000 in two instalments, while landless farmers will be granted Rs 12,500 in three instalments. The payments are scheduled for Akshay Tritiya and Nuakhai. I encourage all beneficiaries to apply through the designated portal to ensure they are included in the scheme. I emphasized that the upcoming CM-KISAN Yojana aims to support small, nomadic, and landless farming families. The scheme will disburse a total of Rs 4000 in two equal instalments of Rs 2000 each to eligible farmers, and a total of Rs 12,500 to each landless agricultural family in three instalments. I strongly advise farmers to register through the CM-KISAN Grievance Portal for inclusion in the scheme. Additionally, the PM Kisan assistance will be disbursed to all registered and eligible farmers under the PM Kisan scheme’s criteria. We are also making arrangements to include all state farmers who meet the PM-KISAN Yojana requirements in the PM Kisan Harmanidh Yojana.