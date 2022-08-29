CM Jai Ram Thakur visits rescue and relief camp of rain affected families in Sihunta area of Chamba District

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today amid heavy rainfall in Sihunta area of Chamba district visited Kakroti, where rescue and relief camp has been set up for three dozen families of Hatli, Thulel, Balana and Kakroti panchayats whose houses have been damaged due to heavy rains and landslides.

The Chief Minister met with the families and assured them of all the possible help. He also directed the authorities concerned to extend every essential daily need items to them till they were residing. He said that after a survey being conducted, when it was found that their houses were not safe to reside, appropriate and safe land would also be identified to rehabilitate them permanently. District administration and local revenue authorities are assessing the losses. All affected families would be provided with compensation assistance.

Jai Ram Thakur said that after the incident took place NDRF and local relief and rescue agencies were roped in immediately for ensuring relief measures. He said that due to unprecedented rains in Bhattiyat area of Chamba district, a loss to the link roads has been estimated to Rs. 24 crores. A Central team has also visited affected areas and conducted a survey to assess the losses. Similarly, Jal Shakti Vibhag has also suffered damage to various drinking water supply schemes amounting to Rs. 22.11 crores.

Local MLA and Chief Whip Vikram Singh Jaryal also accompanied the Chief Minister.