CM Jai Ram Thakur presides over meeting of High-Powered Committee to celebrate 75 years of Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi : Jai Ram Thakur said that these events would be presided over by him and other Union Ministers. He said that the message must be clear that everyone in the State has made their contribution in development and progress of the State during the last 75 years. He said that the event should not be a ceremonial one but should create a sense of contact with each and every person of the State. He said that a special event would also be held to honour the achievers of the State in different fields.

Chief Minister said the main focus would be on highlighting the achievements, policies and programmes of the State Government, for which various departments must provide their promotional IEC material and brochures to highlight their developmental journey, so that the same could be showcased during these events to be celebrated in different parts of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that efforts should also be made to rope in the local and national level artists along with cultural troupes to entertain the people and highlight the glorious journey of the State through music.

Chief Minister said that one booklet must be prepared on State level achievements and progress whereas another highlighting the district level statistics. He said that the quality exhibitions must be displayed at all the venues of the function by major departments viz. Health, Horticulture, Agriculture, Power, Education, Tourism, Jal Shakti, PWD, Social Welfare, Industries etc. highlighting achievements of the State during the last seventy-five years. He said that the adequate publicity material must be prepared and provided to the people of the State.

Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera while welcoming the Chief Minister and other dignitaries detailed the events to be held during this event. He said that as many as 75 events would be held in various parts of the State.

Former Speaker, H.P. Vidhan Sabha Rajeev Bindal, Vice Chairman H.P. State Disaster Management Authority Randhir Sharma, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda, Director Tourism Amit Kashyap, Director Transport Anupam Kashyap, Director Rural Development Rugved Thakur, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon also attended the meeting. -0-