CM Jai Ram Thakur plants saplings in ‘Nav Grah Vatika’

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur planted saplings of Butea frondosa koenex (Palash), Acacia catechu (Khair), Achyranthus aspera (Apamarg), Ficus religiosa (Peepal), Ficus glomerata (Gular), Prosopis spicigera (Shammi), Cynodon dactylon (Doob), Saccharum sylandricus (Kush) and Calotropis procera (Maddar) in ‘Nav Grah Vatika’ at Oak Over here today.



Chairperson State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Branch and wife of the Chief Minister Dr. Sadhna Thakur, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. Savita were also present on the occasion among others.







