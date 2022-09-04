CM Jai Ram Thakur performs inaugurations and foundation stones of 32 developmental projects worth about Rs. 165 cr

New Delhi : As a part of ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh at Nachan today, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the presence of thousands of people of the area performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 32 developmental projects worth about Rs. 165 crore at BBMB Ground Gram Panchayat Kot in Nachan assembly constituency of Mandi district today.

Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Rs. 3.72 crore lift water supply scheme Moviseri and adjoining villages of Gram Panchayat Seri, Rs. 1.48 crore water supply scheme Dugrain, Kalash, Kandhole villages, Rs. 94 lakh Devidarh Park, Rs. 82 lakh Adhyatmik Vatika (MNREGA Park) Sakrini, Kamrunag, Rs. 17 lakh veterinary dispensary Badhu, Rs. 17 lakh veterinary dispensary Jayog, Rs. 15.73 crore water supply scheme Gram panchayats Kanaid, Bhour, Dugrain, Chater and Jugan, Rs. two crore water supply scheme Jaral Jugahan, Rs. one crore water supply scheme Kanaid-I, Rs. 3.59 crore Noun to Chawali road, Rs. 2.39 crore Burahata to Kathala road, Rs. 3.82 crore Dhaban Tamroh to Chauntara road, Rs. 3.50 crore Sihhan to Dhaban road, Rs. 2.36 crore Seri to Jallah road, Rs. 18.66 crore Dhanotu to Rohangalu road and Rs. 7 crore Bakhali to Kholanal road.

Chief Minister performed foundation stones of Rs. 1.35 crore e-Kisan bhawan at Gohar, Rs. 18.29 crore Grading and Packing House and CA Store (Green Field Project) Gudari, Rs. 2.65 crore Primary Health Centre Sianj, Rs. 2.65 crore Primary Health Centre Shilhanoo, Rs. 15 lakh community centre Chail Chowk, Rs. 2.42 crore Science Lab Shalla, Rs. 2.35 crore Science Lab Killing, Rs. 2.35 crore Science Lab Moviseri, Rs. 58 lakh Ayurvedic Health Centre Delag, Rs. 58 lakh Ayurvedic Health Centre Chaprahan, Rs. 25.99 crore upgradation of Chail Chowk to Baggi road, Rs. 6.93 crore metalling and tarring of Nehra Fagoh road, Rs. 4.80 crore metalling and tarring of Rakhangalu to Janyani road, Rs. 8.10 crore metalling and tarring of Segli to Burhata road, Rs. 6.20 crore metalling and tarring of Kashan to Burhata road and Rs. 11.93 crore Chaili to Shilhanoo road.

While addressing a mammoth gathering on the occasion, Chief Minister announced upgradation of 50 bedded Civil Hospital Gohar to 100 bedded Hospital, upgradation of PHC Chowk to CHC, opening of health sub centre at Chattar, opening of ITI at Hatgarh, starting of Science classes at Government Senior Secondary School Kutachi. He announced Rs. 15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan in the constituency. He said that a few patwar circles would be opened in the area.

Chief Minister said that the people of the State provided the present State Government wholehearted support and cooperation during this period. He said that the present State Government during these five years ensured that every section of the society and every area of the State gets benefited by developmental policies and programmes of the State Government.

Jai Ram Thakur said that celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of the State, was not going well with the Congress leaders. He said that the State Government was celebrating this occasion, to express its gratitude to the people of the State for their contribution in making Himachal Pradesh where it stands today. He said that the Congress was a sinking ship and several leaders of the Congress were in touch with the BJP and would join the Party anytime. He said that the party which do not have its own guarantee was giving ten guarantees to woo people of the State with an eye on polls.

Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh has made rapid strides in various sectors. He said that at the time of formation of the State, there were only four districts whereas today there are 12 districts. He said that in the year 1948, the literacy rate of the State was 4.8 percent which has gone upto 83 percent. He said that there were only 228 kms roads in the State in 1948, whereas today there were nearly 40,000 kms roads connecting every nook and corner of the State. He said that major credit of this goes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who started PMGSY with an amount Rs 60000 crore as about 20,000 kms roads in the State were constructed under the PMGSY.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the present Government was spending over Rs. 1300 crore annually on providing social security pension to the needy as compared to only Rs. 400 crore spent by the previous State Government. He said that the motto of the present government all these years was ‘Gareeb Ke Kareeb Sarkar’ and initiated several welfare schemes for the vulnerable section of the society. He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Ghirini Suvidha Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna have provided much needed relief to the needy and poor. He said that 50 percent concession has been provided to women passengers in HRTC buses and 125 units free power was also being provided to the domestic consumers.

Chief Minister said that the resolve of the Government to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ by changing the tradition of not repeating the Government in power was not going well with the Congress leaders. One Congress leader was even claiming that how can a commoner Chief Minister achieve this, when a six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh could not achieve, he added. He urged the people to give befitting reply to these people by giving whole hearted support to the present State Government to ensure that pace of development goes uninterrupted during the years to come.

MLA Nachan Vinod Kumar while welcoming the Chief Minister to his home constituency said that Nachan Vidhan Sabha area has witnessed unparalleled development during this tenure. He said that the first Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya of the State was sanctioned in the constituency. He said that several health, education and other institutions have been opened in the constituency during this period. He said that Rs 110 crore were sanctioned under NABARD during this period for the constituency. He said that crores of Rupees have been provided for construction of stadium and play grounds in the area. He also detailed various developmental projects being executed in the constituency.

MLA Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal, MLA Balh Inder Singh Gandhi, Chairman MILKFED Nihal Chand Sharma, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, Chairman APMC Mandi Dalip Thakur were present on the occasion among others.