CM Jai Ram Thakur listens to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of PM Narendra Modi at Chamba

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bachat Bhawan Chamba.

This episode of Mann Ki Baat was very special as the Prime Minister in his address made special reference to Minjar fair of Chamba and even recited a few lines of Chambiayali song praising the natural beauty of Chamba.

The Prime Minister also made reference to Sayar Fair celebrated in Shimla, Mandi, Solan and Kullu district and Jagra mela celebrated in Shimla and Sirmour district.

Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, Chief Whip Bikram Jaryal, MLA Pawan Nayyar, Chairman APMC D.S. Thakur were also present on the occasion among others.