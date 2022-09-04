CM Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stone of Amba Prasad Rotary Charitable Eye Hospital at Sundernagar

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today laid the foundation stone of Amba Prasad Rotary Charitable Eye Hospital at Sundernagar. He also flagged off an Advance Life Supporting Ambulance donated by Sundernagar Polytechnic Alumni Association on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked NRI and Philanthropist Amba Prasad for donating Rs 2 crore for construction of this eye Hospital. He said that Amba Prasad was also an alumni of Government Polytechnic Sundernagar. He said that this Hospital would be operationalized by the Rotary Club would prove a boon to the poor eye patients as free eye treatment would be provided to the poor patients.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the people of the State nearer to their homes. He also appreciated the efforts of District Governor Rotary Dr. Dushyant Choudhary for announcing contribution of about Rs 2.40 crore on the occasion for construction of this Eye Hospital

He also thanked the Alumni of Government Polytechnic Sundernagar for donating a Rs 25 lakh Advance Life Supporting Ambulance for Sundernagar Hospital.

MLA Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal welcomed the Chief Minister and others present on the occasion. He thanked the Chief Minister for providing prime land for setting up of this Eye Hospital at Sundernagar.

Philanthropist and NRI Amba Prasad said that opening a Charitable Eye Hospital at Sundernagar was his dream since long. He said that world-class eye treatment facilities would be provided to the poor patients free of cost in this hospital.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri were present on the occasion among others.