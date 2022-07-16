CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates EVM and VVPAT warehouse

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated EVM and VVPAT warehouse, Hamirpur virtually from Shimla today.

Jai Ram Thakur said that this EVM and VVPAT warehouse has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.80 crore of which foundation stone was laid on 6th December 2019 and the Public Works Department has constructed it in a record time.

The Chief Minister said that EVM warehouses were being set up in all the districts of the State so that EVM and VVPAT machines can be kept together at one place.

Jai Ram Thakur said that earlier the EVMs and VVPAT machines were kept in the Government Colleges or schools premises and in that situation, security related arrangements have to be made for these machines. He said that this led to prolonged use of the rooms of the educational institutions resulting in suffering of students’ studies.

Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Debasweta Banik welcomed the Chief Minister and made a brief presentation regarding this warehouse.

Principal Secretary Education and Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg was present at Shimla with the Chief Minister whereas MLA Hamirpur Narender Thakur attended the function at Hamirpur.