CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 43 developmental projects worth Rs.186 crore for Jubbal and Kotkhai AC at Jubbal

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during his one-day tour to Jubbal and Kotkhai assembly constituency of Shimla district today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 43 developmental projects worth Rs.186 crore at Jubbal.

While addressing the Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh function held at Jubbal stadium celebrated to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that he has always give special preference to the Jubbal-Kotkhai area during the last about five years. He said that the area despite being represented by two Chief Ministers was deprived of its own SDM office and Jubbal area was attached with Rohru and Kotkhai with Theog. He said that the opening of two SDM offices and BDO office during the tenure of the present State Government was a record in itself.

Chief Minister said that celebrating 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh was an appropriate opportunity to thank every contributor of the State who ensured that Himachal Pradesh progressed in every sphere. He said that at the time of formation of the State the population of the State was only 11 lakh, which today has gone to over 70 lakh. He said that the literacy rate of the State was only 4.8 per cent, which today has crossed a mark of about 90 per cent. He said that this event was aimed at educating the people of the State, particularly the younger generation about the eventful and glorious history of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that these functions were not going well with the Congress leaders. He said that the nation today was headed by a world leader and the whole world has acknowledged the might of India. He said that on the other hand the Congress leadership at the Centre does not even know that wheat flour was measured in Kilogram and not in liter. He said that how can the people of the country hand over the reins of the nation to such a leader. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special bond with the State and its people and has visited the State over seven times. He said that the Prime Minister was to address the Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally at Mandi, but had to virtually address the event due to bad weather. He said that the Congress leaders were even drawing sadistic pleasure from this.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the constituency to give their wholehearted support to strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi at the Centre so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted with the double engine government. He said that all the genuine demands of the area would be considered sympathetically.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated 24 developmental projects worth Rs. 57 crore which includes Rs. 3.42 crore 35 meter long bridge over Sundli Nallah on Jubbal Bazar Santoshinagar road, Rs. 17 lakh Ambedkar Bhawan at Jubbal, Rs. 56 crore Veterinary Hospital Building at Jubbal, Rs. 59 lakh Nehra Ghati-Bara-Losta road, Rs. 53 lakh Ghunda-Talka road, Rs. 58 lakh Dhandroti-Purag road, Rs. 57 lakh Khanog-Batog road, Rs. 70 lakh Government Senior School Tharola building, Rs. 1.09 crore Veterinary Hospital Building at Kalbog, Rs. 3.67 crore 22 KV Control Point at Kuppari Nallah, Rs. 1.31 crore Lift water supply scheme for gram Panchayat Rawla Kiar, Rs. 88 lakh Lift Water Supply Scheme for villages of gram panchayat Karyarvi, Rs. 1.12 crore providing water connections to left out villages under Jal Shakti Sub Division Gumma, Rs. 1 crore lift water supply scheme for various gram panchayat under Jal Shakti Sub Division Saraswatinagar, Rs. 89 lakh lift water supply scheme for various gram panchayats under Jal Shakti Sub Division Gumma, Rs. 3.67 crore water supply scheme for various habitations under Tikker tehsil, Rs. 3.41 crore water supply schemes for various panchayats under Jal Shakti Sub Division Tikker, Rs. 8.44 crore lift water supply scheme for gram panchayat Himri, Rs. 6.29 crore Irrigation scheme form Girtu Hallah for Darkoti and Gareog villages, Rs. 2.10 crore Giri Lift Irrigation Scheme for Gram panchayat Devgarh, Rs. 1.20 crore Lift Irrigation Scheme for gram panchayat Kuddu, Rs. 5.51 crore lift irrigation scheme for various villages under harm panchayat Dharada, Rs. 6.28 crore 96 bedded Girls Hostel and Rs. 3.04 crore Parking at Hatkoti Temple

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Rs. 6.26 crore Jubbal-Dekaher-Deem road, Rs. 8.74 crore Chaithla-Kadyog-Nagpuri via Jalath road, Rs. 6.78 crore M/T of Nihari-Gravag road, Rs. 5.13 crore upgradation of Badodi to Ganganagar Kadai via Bahgra Road, Rs. 10.62 crore Government ITI building Pragatinagar, Rs. 8.96 crore 102 bedded Boys Hostel, Rs. 38.08 crore lift water supply scheme for various villages of Jubbal Kotkhai block, Rs. 14.69 crore renovation and remodeling of lift water supply schemes in Kotkhai area commissioned before 1st January, 2000, Rs. 2.78 crore renovation and remodeling of LWSS Govindpur, LWSS Jashala etc, Rs. 2.66 crore renovation and remodeling of various water supply schemes in Jubbal area, Rs. 21.51 crore renovation and remodeling of WSS Setla Nallah etc, Rs. 2.94 crore improvement of LWSS from Khoneer Nallah for Gram Panchatays Khatasu, Barthata etc., Rs. 1.06 crore LWSS from Salog Nallah to Kuffar Bag and gram panchayat Pandli etc, Rs. 7.58 crore water supply scheme for various habitations under Jal Shakti Sub Division Gumma, Rs. 3.01 crore water connections to various villages under Jal Shakti Sub Divison Saraswatinagar, Rs. 2.86 crore improvement of water supply schemes for various panchayats of Kotkhai area, Rs. 2.84 crore water supply schemes for Dhar, Jai Padi, Shilli, Parali, Sheel and Kot panchayats, Rs. 1.67 crore improvement of water supply schemes for providing tapped water for various villages of gram panchayats Bathal and Barthata and Rs. 82 lakh water supply schemes for various habitations under Jal Shakti sub Division Kotkhai.

Earlier on his arrival at Saraswatinagar, the Chief Minister visited the famous Hatkoti temple and performed puja there.

MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that the Congress on the one hand was on so called ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra, their leaders were busy in ‘Quit Congress’ campaign at the national and State level. He said that a Special Industrial Package for the State was provided by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Bulk Drug Park was sanctioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that this shows that whenever the BJP comes to power in the country, Himachal gets special preference in matters of development.

BJP candidate from Jubbal-Kotkhai vidhan sabha area Neelam Sariak thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth Rs. 186 crore for the area. She said that the Jubbal-Kotkhai area was the only constituency of the State which has no SDM office of its own and with the benevolence of the Chief Minister, today there were two SDM offices in the constituency. She said that the Chief Minister has provided free power upto 125 units to the domestic consumers and 50 per cent concession in bus fare in the HRTC buses to the women commuters. She also detailed a few developmental demands of the area.

BJP leader and former Head of BJP IT Cell Chetan Baragta welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for opening two SDM offices in the constituency and BDO Office and PWD Division at Kotkhai. He said that manual refund of six percent in GST on carton boxes and trays were provided to the horticulturists, thereby providing them much needed relief. He also remembered the contributions of former Minister and MLA from the area late Narendra Baragta on the occasion.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, Chairman Nagar Panchayat Jubbal Dalip Chauhan were present on the occasion among others.