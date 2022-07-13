CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lay foundation stones of 23 developmental projects worth Rs. 90 crore in Bhoranj

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 23 developmental projects worth about Rs. 90 crore at Kanjian in Bhoranj Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district today.

While addressing a massive gathering at Kanjian, the Chief Minister announced opening of Division of HPSEB at Bhoranj and Sub Division of Jal Shakti Vibhag at Samirpur, Sub Judge Court at Bhoranj, opening of Sainik Rest House at Bhoranj, opening of new PHC at Panjot, up gradation of PHC Bhareri to CHC, up gradation of Government High School Ladror to Government Senior Secondary School, upgradation of Government Middle Schools Khatarward, Nagrota Gajian and Jol Kota to Government High Schools. He announced starting of Science and commerce classes at Government Senior Secondary School Amroh and Commerce classes at Government Senior Secondary School Bhukaad. He also announced opening of sports hostel at Dera Parol. He also announced opening of food grain godown at Balwni and Tikkar. He also announced opening of Ayurvedic dispensary at Barara and Health Sub Centre at Karah. He announced Rs. 50 lakh for construction of various link roads of the area. He said that veterinary dispensaries at Bahanvi, Tikkri Minhasa, Yanvi, Deyog, Bagwara, Ladror, and Aman under Mukhya Mantri Arogya Pashudhan Yojna would be converted to regular dispensaries provided they fulfill the requisite norms and all possible assistance would be provided for setting up of open gyms in the area.

Chief Minister said that during his one day tour to the Bhoranj Assembly Constituency, he has inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 90 crore which speaks of the development the area was witnessing during the tenure of the present State Government. He said that the opposition leaders had completely ignored this area in matters of development and now these leaders were not able to digest the development of the area that was witnessing.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Congress leaders were misleading the people of the State in matters of development. He said that the State has immensely been benefited by the benevolence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that besides special assistance of Rs. 800 crore provided to the State, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored the special category status of the State in central funding by restoring 90:10 ratio of funding for all central projects. In addition to this, during the function held at Mandi to commemorate the four years tenure of the present State Government, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 10,000 crore.

Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has emerged as a world leader, whereas the Congress Prime Ministers failed to register their presence on the international platform. He said that a few Congress leaders have lost control over their voice in a desperate attempt to grab the attention of High Command. He said that people of the State would give befitting reply to these leaders in the times to come. He also accused the Congress leaders of ignoring the interests of the State and day dreaming of coming to power in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections. The people of the State would not get carried away by the tall claims and nefarious designs of the Congress leaders, he added.

Blaming the poor policies of the previous Congress Government for the burning issue of unemployment, Chief Minister said that the present State Government provided record employment to the youth. He said that employment were provided on chits during the tenure of the previous Congress Government, whereas the present State Government was ensuring complete transparency in the process of recruitments.

CM provides financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to Leela Devi

Sensitivity of Chief Minister towards the poor, needy and the downtrodden once again was witnessed at Kanjian in Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha area of Hamirpur district today when the Chief Minister in middle of public meeting came down from the stage to listen to the grievances of Leela Devi of Nahlavi village in Hamirpur district who has come carrying her husband, suffering from paralysis for last sixteen years.

Chief Minister immediately announced financial assistance of Rs. one lakh to the woman and assured that this amount would be transferred to her bank account today itself. He also assured Leela Devi that the State Government would also provide all possible assistance to her so that daughter could continue her studies.

Earlier, Jai Ram Thakur performed inaugurations of Rs. 3.70 crore 33/11KV Sub Station at Jahu, Rs. 2.81 crore LWSS to PC habitations under LWSS Jakhyol 2nd and LWSS Karohta, Rs. 12.63 crore improvement and augmentation of LWSS Malian Sadhrian phase 1st to 4th in tehsil Bhoranj, Rs. 5.16 crore upgradation of link road to village Jijwin, Rs. 2.86 crore upgradation of Bassi Badyana Lawany and Manoh road, Rs. 5.22 crore upgradation of Kangu Galu to Amroh via Kalahu road, Rs. 3.56 crore upgradation of Bhareri Bhour Sulgan road, Rs. 2.65 crore link road to village Dhirar via Dadu Badoh, Rs. 4.52 crore Girder single lane bridge over Seer khad/Jaboti khad on Hamirpur Jahu road, Rs. 31 lakh Health Sub Centre building at Badhani, Rs. 10 lakh Covid Care Centre in CH Bhoranj and Rs. 25 lakh Plant Health Clinic, Bhoranj. He also inaugurated Fire Chowki at Bhoranj.

Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs. 7.06 crore channelization of Kunah khad under Bhoranj constituency, Rs. 3.88 crore LWSS Malian Sadhrian Phase 2nd in tehsil Bhoranj, Rs. 2.18 crore construction of water and sanitation committee centre in Bhoranj constituency, Rs. 23.62 crore 100 bedded Civil Hospital at Bhoranj, Rs. 55 lakh providing and fixing manifold system alongwith tubing for 50 bedded covid in 100 bedded Civil Hospital at Bhoranj and oxygen gas pipeline in newly created block for Covid patients, Rs. 95 lakh PHC Chamboh, Rs. 2.06 crore Divisional Office building at Bhoranj, Rs. 2.51 crore Quarters for PWD employees Bhoranj, Rs. 1.01 crore library building at Government Degree College Bhoranj at Tarkwari and Rs. 1.21 crore stadium at Government Degree College Bhoranj.

He also flagged off modern fire-fighting vehicle for Bhoranj area on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Whip and local MLA Kamlesh Kumari, while welcoming the Chief Minister to her home constituency, said that the Bhoranj area was the ‘Karam Sthali’ of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and former Education Minister I.D. Dhiman and the present State Government headed by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ensured that the pace of development in the area goes uninterrupted. She also gave credit for development in the area to Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. She also thanked the Chief Minister for always being considerate towards the developmental demands of the Bhoranj area. She said that the 16 bedded Bhoranj Hospital was upgraded to 100 bedded hospital, which has facilitated the people of the area as the hospital today has four specialists, besides several other doctors. She highlighted several developmental schemes being implemented in the area, besides detailing a few developmental demands of the area.

Bhoranj BJP Mandal President Deshraj Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees for the area. He said that the Bhoranj area has witnessed unprecedented development whenever the BJP comes to power in the State. He also gave credit for this unparalleled development to the double engine governments at the Centre and the State.

Vice Chairman HRTC Vijay Agnihotri, State Convener Kaushal Vikas Nigam Naveen Sharma, District BJP President and former MLA Baldev Sharma and senior BJP leader of the area Kamal Nain, Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik and SP Akriti Sharma were present on the occasion among others.