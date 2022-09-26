CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses grief over road accident

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the tempo traveller accident at Ghiyaghi near Jalori Jot in district Kullu in which seven persons died and 10 persons sustained injuries.

On receiving the information local administration immediately rushed to the accident site to undertake rescue operations.

The Chief Minister wished speedy recovery to the injured and directed the district administration and hospital authorities to ensure best treatment to the injured.

The Chief Minister announced Rs. 4 lakh each to the next to kin of the deceased. He said that immediate relief of Rs. 50,000 has been disbursed to the injured.

He also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

