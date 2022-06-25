CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses gratitude towards Centre Government for approving two Infrastructure Development Projects for Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked Centre Government for approving two Infrastructure Development Projects under Micro & Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) for Himachal Pradesh in National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) meeting. The total cost of these two projects is Rs. 22.29 crore, out of which, the Central Government Grant will be Rs.15.92 crore and State contribution will be Rs. 6.37 crore.

The approved projects include Up-gradation of Industrial Estate at Jeetpur Behri, Tehsil Ghanri in District Una and Upgradation of Industrial Estate at Khadeen near Parwanoo in district Solan.

Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh is emerging as one of the fastest-growing industrial States in India and looks forward in contributing the aim of building India’s economy to dollar 5 trillion.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State has received final approval for three out of the four Infrastructure Development Projects submitted under the scheme. These projects comprised of infrastructure development of existing industrial areas providing basic amenities such as upgradation of road, street lighting and drainage. These projects will enhance the efficiency of manufacturing units in the State.