CM Jai Ram Thakur discusses on granting tribal status to Hatti Community with Union HM

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that he had detailed discussions regarding granting tribal status to Hatti Community of Sirmour district with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the conference on Drug Trafficking and National security held in Chandigarh yesterday.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Minister assured him that the Union Government would soon take a final call on this issue in the larger interest of the Hatti community.

Jai Ram Thakur said that he was expecting that the Union Government would soon accord tribal status to the Hatti community and meet the long pending demand of this community.

The Chief Minister said that he also has discussions in this regard with the Union Social Welfare Minister.

