New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Smt. Droupadi Murmu for assuming the office of President of India today. She is the first tribal woman President of India.

Chief Minister also attended her swearing-in ceremony held at Central Hall in Parliament House at New Delhi today.

Jai Ram Thakur expressed hope that India would scale new heights under the able guidance of President Smt. Droupadi Murmu.