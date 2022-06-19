CM Jai Ram Thakur condoles demise of Atul Kaushik’s son

New Delhi :Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his wife Dr. Sadhna Thakur today visited residence of Chairman Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, Major General (Retd.) Atul Kaushik at Shivpuri in Nahan district Sirmaur to condole sad demise of his son Prabal Kaushik. He was 30 years old.

It may be recalled that Prabal Kaushik was grandson of Pratibha Kaushik, who is a senior leader of BJP.

Chief Minister while expressing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family members, prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap, Vice Chairman Food Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar, Chairman Zila Parishad Seema Kanyal, District President BJP Vinay Gupta, Mandal President Nahan Pratap Thakur and other leaders of BJP also accompanied the Chief Minister.