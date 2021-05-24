CM Chouhan says public support will make Madhya Pradesh corona free

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang has said that the next 7 days will be important to free Bhopal from Corona curfew. He appealed to the public not to leave the house during these 7 days. Patients in home isolation must remain at home. Only self discipline and restraint can keep Bhopal free from Corona infection. Shri Sarang held discussions with the police, administration and municipal officials in the new police control room on Sunday to prevent Corona infection.



Monitoring will be done at ward level



Minister Shri Sarang said that monitoring should be done at the ward level. For this, work should be done by forming micro teams and dividing work in micro areas. Home isolation patients must be monitored ward wise. SDM, CSP and Deputy Municipal Commissioner should form teams and work. Locations with more than 20 positive patients of Corona infection should be marked as red, 10 to 20 patients as orange, 5 to 10 as yellow, and those with less than 5 positive patients as green zone.



Contact tracing will be like in first wave



Shri Sarang said that a campaign should be conducted to prevent Corona infection in the manner in which people were made aware by displaying a sticker at the home of the positive patient in the first wave. The tracing of the people who came in their contact should be ensured. People in their neighbourhood should also be made aware.



Provide information on toll-free number 1075



Shri Sarang said that people can give information about positive patient moving in the open or leaving home on the toll-free number 1075. He said that the health information of the patients in home isolation will be taken by the team in the next 2 days. Physical verification of each person will be conducted.



They will be shifted to CCC for being negligent



Shri Sarang said that if the Covid patients do not follow the code of conduct, they will be shifted to Covid Care Center or Hospital. In addition, positive patients with smaller homes are also covered with Covid care so that their families are not affected.



Crisis Management Group meeting will be held in the ward



Minister Shri Sarang said that the number of tests will also be increased. He told the ward in-charge to hold a meeting with the Crisis Management Group. He said that a micro-containment zone will be created to prevent spread of infection on a large scale.. He said that strict action should be taken in the top 10 wards where more cases are being reported.



Rural areas will also be under watch



Shri Sarang said that medical kits will be made available and testing ensured in every household rural areas by May 31. The society will have to cooperate with the Crisis Management Committee to deal with it. Corona infection can be prevented only with the cooperation of the whole team and people.



Public should cooperate with police and administration



Shri Sarang said that the police and administration should made all possible efforts, so that Corona infection can be curbed in the next 7 days and Bhopal can be reopened from June 1. For this, the public should cooperate with the police and the administration. This is important for their own safety.



Those who attended the meeting



Principal Secretary Food Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Collector Shri Avinash Lavaniya, Inspector General of Police Shri Irshad Wali, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shri K.V.S. Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Shri Vikas Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Shri Aditya Singh, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Related