CM Chouhan plants Kadamba sapling

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Kadamba sapling in Smart City Park today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day in fulfillment of his resolve. Kadamba is considered to be the tree of Gods. Kadamba is famous in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties. Its fruits are similar to lemon. Kadamba flowers have their own importance. The mention of these fragrant flowers is found in ancient Vedas and compositions. There is also a mention of Radha-Krishna’s many Leelas (pastimes) in the fragrant atmosphere of this tree.

