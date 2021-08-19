CM Chouhan planted a sapling of Madhu Kamini

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling of Madhu Kamini in Smart Udyan today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day in the order of his resolve. Today, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Kamal Patel was with him at the time of plantation.



Madhu Kamini is a medicinal plant. It is an evergreen and ornamental tree. Its small, fragrant flowers bloom in spring, which are also used for perfume. The flowers are also used in the production of cosmetics.

