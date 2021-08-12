CM Chouhan conveys PM Modi’s appeal to recite National Anthem and upload its video

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has described the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to invite citizens to sing the National Anthem and upload its video on the website www.rashtragaan.in under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi as an innovative initiative. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has urged the people of the state to contribute in this initiative by singing the national anthem in maximum numbers and proudly strengthen the national unity. The compilation of National Anthem songs by the citizens of the country will be shown live on 15 August.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan further said that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is being celebrated all over India on the occasion of 75th year of independence. In this glorious festival, there is also a shadow of the freedom struggle, the tradition of eternal India and progress that makes every Indian proud. Madhya Pradesh will pay true tributes to the brave soldiers of freedom struggle and great men of India by participating enthusiastically in this mass festival. We have to teach this tradition and history of self-respect and sacrifice to the generations to come. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan saluted all the virtuous souls and immortal martyrs who freed the motherland from the shackles of subjugation.





