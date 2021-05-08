CM Chouhan assures that Madhya Pradesh is in a best position

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that the condition of the state is good in terms of corona infection. The state ranks 15th in the country as regards infection. The infection is steadily decreasing. Now, a campaign has to be launched to make Corona Free Village and Corona Free City with the cooperation of all.



Chief Minister Shri Chauhan said that we have to make Corona Mukt Abhiyan a comprehensive mass movement by activating crisis management groups at the block as well as village level. Every person has to be made aware about the corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chauhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state through video conferencing from his residence today. In-charge ministers from all districts, officers in-charge of Corona, collectors, superintendents of police, etc. were present in the video conferencing.



Infection in 369 villages



A review of Hoshangabad district found that there is corona infection in 369 villages. Chief Minister Shri Chauhan directed that the infection should be completely stopped by creating micro containment zones in all these villages.



CT scan for one and a half thousand rupees



In Neemuch district’s review, it was told that the CT scan of the poor is being done in Neemuch for one and a half thousand rupees. Chief Minister Shri Chauhan appreciated the effort and said that now the CT scan will be made free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.



More than 200 cases in 15 districts



District wise review found that 1706 cases in Indore, 1561 in Bhopal, 987 in Gwalior, 825 in Jabalpur, 379 in Ratlam, 313 in Rewa, 308 in Ujjain, 252 in Shivpuri, 248 in Satna, 237 in Narsinghpur, 236 in Anuppur, 220 cases have come in Dhar, 207 in Sidhi, 205 in Damoh and 204 new cases have been found in Sehore. Chief Minister Shri Chauhan gave instructions to give special attention to all these districts.



In-charge minister should take block level Crisis Management Committee meetings



Chief Minister Shri Chauhan directed that all in-charge ministers should hold meetings of block level Crisis Management Committees through video conference. Village level Crisis Management groups should be formed in every village and they should be activated.



Also recruit mail nurses



Chief Minister Shri Chauhan directed that mail nurses should also be recruited for the availability of health workers in hospitals. The recruitment process should be easy, so that the recruitment can be done immediately.



Increase bed capacity in Ashok Nagar



During the review of Ashok Nagar, instructions were given to increase the bed capacity in the hospital. The work on oxygen line should be completed soon. The CT scan facility has been started in Guna, oxygen plant is also being set up. The CT scan machine has also been started in Bhind.

