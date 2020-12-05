CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses farmers at Gamhariya Paddy Procurement Center of Jashpur

Jashpur:Addressing the farmers at Paddy Procurement Centre of Gamharia village in Jashpur district today, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that the fourth and the last installment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will be paid in the March month of current financial year. He informed the farmers that first installment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana for the paddy procured in current kharif season would be provided in the month of May.

On the second day of his Jashpur tour today, Chief Minister visited Paddy Procurement Centre in Gamhariya village, where he interacted with 15 farmers of 10 villages and asked them about the arrangements for paddy procurement and payment against the same. Farmers told Chief Minister that they are satisfied with the paddy procurement arrangements and that they have recieved payment for the paddy they had sold two days ago. Farmer Khairuddin of village Saitangartoli informed that he has recieved Rs one lakh 20 thousand for the paddy sold two days back. Officials of Gamhariya Paddy Procurement Center informed that this year, nearly 974 quintals of paddy has been procured from 21 farmers in the first four days of paddy procurement.

Farmers of Kinkela, Putrichaura, Lukikona, Sarudih, Pathratoli, Saitangratoli, Podi, Galonda, Paiku and Tikaitganj villages of Jashpur district present in the Paddy Procurement Center Gamharia told Chief Minister Mr. Baghel that they have received three installments under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. To which Chief Minister responded that the fourth and the final installment under the scheme would be paid in the current financial year in the month of March. Chief Minister told the farmers that the first installment of additional amount under Rajiv Kisan Nyay Yojana will be given in the month of May for the paddy procured in the current Kharif season.

Chief Minister warlmy interacted with the farmers at Gamhariya Paddy Procurement Center, located in the premise of Agricultural Produce Market Committee office of Jashpur. He talked to the farmers about farming, about their well-being and also about their families. On the request of farmers, Mr. Baghel posed for the group photo with them. Meanwhile, Food Minister Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Chintamani Maharaj, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Mr. Girish Dewangan, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Vinod Verma, MLA Mr. Vinay Bhagat, Commissioner of Surguja Division Ms. Geneviva Kindo and Collector of Jashpur Mr. Mahadev Kavre were also present.

