CM Bhagwant Mann anti gangster drive delivers yet another victory as Rupnagar police nabs 10 dreaded gangesters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

New Delhi : The Rupnagar Police has arrested ten dreaded gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered seven illegal weapons along with 51 cartridges from them as part of a continuing drive by the PUnjab police to eliminate gangsters from PUnjab.

Disclosing the details, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rupnagar range Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mr Sandeep Garg, said that the team acted on a tip off, to locate the kingpin of the gang Parminder Singh alias Pindri, who was handling the operation of Bishnoi gang in the Nangal-Rupnagar-Nurpur Bedi belt. Mr. Bhullar said that already 22 FIRs (including one of attempt to murder) have been registered against this notorious gangster in various police stations of Rupnagar, Haryana, Jalandhar and Patiala.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police said that Parminder Singh is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest and was operating from there only. Mr. Bhullar said that in addition to other crimes, Parminder Singh is involved in drug smuggling in the area. He said that further investigations in the case are going on.

Meanwhile, SSP Mr Sandeep Garg said that along with Parminder, the Police have also arrested other gangsters including Baljinder Singh @ Billa, Gurdeep Singh @ Gogi, Jaspreet Singh @ Makkar, Gurpreet Singh @ Bholu, Iqbal Mohammed, Surinder Singh @ Chinda, Dara Singh @ Dara, Sukhwinder Singh @ Kala and Robin Singh. He said that seven illegal weapons including two .32 bore country made desi pistols, two country made desi pistols .30 bore, two country made .315 bore pistols and one country made pistol .12 bore along with 51 live cartridges and one magazine have been recovered from them. Mr Garg said that they were all hardcore criminals. 22 FIRs have been registered against Pindri, two against Baljinder, one each against Gurpreet, Jaspreet and Gurdeep, seven against Iqbal Mohammed, four against Surinder and 24 against Dara.