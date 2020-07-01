CM Ashok Gehlot to ensure doing business gets easier in Rajasthan

Jaipur : The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot would personally monitor the progress on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) parameters in the state. A meeting under chairmanship of the CM will soon be convened. This was informed by the Chief Secretary DB Gupta while addressing a high-level meeting with various departments at the secretariat on Wednesday over the implementation of EoDB in the state.

“Ensuring achievement of EoDB goals is more necessary now than before. We need to establish responsibilities, identify focus areas, and set a time-bound program to fulfil the goals,” the Chief Secretary directed the officials. “There would be monthly meeting with the department secretaries and nodal officers regarding progress in the direction,” he added.

The Central Government, while increasing the parameters of EoDB reforms has also linked the implementation with the additional borrowing limit of several states. The additional borrowing limit has been established at 2 percent of the respective Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), in the case of Rajasthan, 1 percent of GDP nears about Rs 10,000- Rs 11,000 crore. The states are expected to comply with the directives till January 2021. These guidelines are mostly aimed to make more and more business-related government process accessible online and free of any physical contact.

“We observed that several of the district level business reforms proposed under the guidelines cannot be dealt merely at the district level and thus need portals at the state level to deal with all the user-related requirements,” said Dr Subodh Agarwal.

“Also the portal will provision for future requirements, the central government keeps amending the EoDB criteria and a centralised portal would ensure that the new parameters can be easily included,” he added.

The Chief Secretary asked the related departments to increase coordination with the Department of Information Technology for the purpose. Directing for focused approach, the Chief Secretary held that compliance of guidelines would be implemented under guidance of Commissioner of Industries, Muktanand Agarwal, who is nodal officer for the implementation of EoDB.

“The departments need to sensitize the respective nodal officers and ensure that objectives are met before the Central government deadline by December, while there is still time left for rectification if required,” said Commissioner Industries, Muktanand Agarwal.

He informed that implementation of the EoDB parameters will not be evaluated on mere basis of changes in the government procedures, the feedback of users will also be taken in consideration to determine that the reforms have been implemented to satisfaction.

Officials from Urban Development, Local Self Governance, Tourism, Excise, Mines, Energy, PWD, PHED, Forest and several other departments were present during the meeting.

