Closure of Special Campaign 4.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) initiated significant steps to conduct various activities as part of special campaign 4.0 to foster cleanliness, reduction in pendency of public grievances and weeding out of physical and e-files.

Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, V. Srinivas Secretary GoI, along with Senior Officers of DoPPW & DARPG participated in Shramdaan activities at Nehru Park, New Delhi on 02nd October, 2024.

DoPPW participated in Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign and Plantation drive for promoting sustainable future as a part of “EkPedMaaKeNaam” at Nehru Park, New Delhi on 02nd October, 2024.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary (PPW) inspected the office premises and participated in Shredding of old records on 03rd October, 202

DoPPW had also performed one hour Shramdaan activities which involved deep cleaning of the parking area, ground floor side of A&B Wing of Lok Nayak Bhawan, sweeping of pathways and beautification of the area by collecting the garbage in large polythene bags.

1. Weeding of old records

The Department identified thousands of physical and e-files for review during the special campaign 4.0. After the review of records, 1567 out of 3976 old physical records/files were weeded out and1697 out of 4087 e-files were closed.

2. Ease of Rules

During SCDPM 4.0 in the month of October, 2024 towards ease of rules, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare issued 54 OMs regarding revision of pension after authorization, conditions for grant of additional pension to the retired employees, etc. and also reiterated the clarifications issued after Notification of CCS (Pension) Rules. Through its continuous improvements, the department reinforced its commitment to the welfare of pensioners, upholding their rights and enhancing their post-retirement quality of life.

3. Public Grievances Disposal

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare achieved a significant target for disposal of Public Grievances received from Central Government Pensioners. A total of 5100 Public Grievances were disposed by the Department.

4. Best Practices followed in DoPPW

DoPPW vide O.M. dated 30.05.2024 has enhanced the maximum limit of retirement Gratuity and Death Gratuity from Rs. 20.00 Lakh to Rs. 25.00 Lakh, with effect from 1st January, 2024. DoPPW vide D.O. letter of even number dated 16.08.2024, meeting through VC on 23.08.2024 and D.O. letter dated 30.08.2024 has taken up the matter with all the concerned Ministries / Department to release payment of enhanced gratuity to all the eligible officers / officials of GoI at the earliest. With the continuous efforts of DoPPW in the month of October 2024, the cases of payment of enhanced gratuity have substantially come down to less than 100.